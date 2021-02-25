iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.03. 118,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 155,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 719.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000.

