iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.10. 36,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

