iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.