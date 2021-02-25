iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 297,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $129.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.