iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.07. 4,311,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,922,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

