iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

