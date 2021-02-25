iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $155.09. 54,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,989. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.