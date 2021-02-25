iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,963 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 425,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

