iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

