iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,528. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.