iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 310.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 13,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

