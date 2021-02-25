iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 160,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

