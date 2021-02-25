iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.94

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2828586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

