iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.93% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of IAK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 6,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00.

