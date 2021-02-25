ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.