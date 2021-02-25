iStar (NYSE:STAR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

iStar (NYSE:STAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 1,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. iStar has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

