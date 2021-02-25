IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.76. IT Tech Packaging shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 597,867 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

