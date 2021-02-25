Italo (XTA) Hits Market Cap of $24,841.47

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Italo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $24,841.47 and $552.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00497350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00475733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

