Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 7,534,862 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 1.12% of Alphabet worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,011,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $45.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,038.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,926.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,706.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

