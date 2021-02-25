Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 23,364,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,605,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

