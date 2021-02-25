Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 23,364,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,605,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
