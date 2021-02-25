Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Itron by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.