Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Itron worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $118.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

