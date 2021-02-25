Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $601,599.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 514,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,480. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

