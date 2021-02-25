Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $601,599.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 514,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,480. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
