Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.55 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.55 EPS.

ITRI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 514,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,480. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.