Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

ITRI opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

