IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,307. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

