J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.