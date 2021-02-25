J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of J & J Snack Foods worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.34 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.