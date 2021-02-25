Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,504,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of Jabil worth $489,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

