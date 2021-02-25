Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 15,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $434,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $487,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.