Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.89. 22,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

