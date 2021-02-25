Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $113.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.69. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,650. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.