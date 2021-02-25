Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. 9,956,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,390,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $250.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.