James A. Sandgren Sells 25,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 27,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

