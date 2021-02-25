James Craigie Acquires 6,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.07. 31,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,247. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

