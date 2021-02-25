Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAMF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Jamf has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

