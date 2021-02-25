JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $10.18. JanOne shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 49,555 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

