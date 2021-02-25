Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851,950.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $851,950.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

