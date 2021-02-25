Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 1,573,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,278,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

