Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 141,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

JAZZ opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

