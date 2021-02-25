JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.32

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $9.87. JBS shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 160,505 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.21.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

