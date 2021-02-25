Jcr Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Jcr Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JCRRF stock remained flat at $$33.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Jcr Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jcr Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.