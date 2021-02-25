Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

