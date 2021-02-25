Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

