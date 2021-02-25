Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.10 ($27.18).

EPA CS opened at €20.31 ($23.89) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

