Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.46 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

