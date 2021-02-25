Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $13.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

