Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

