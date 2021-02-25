Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

