Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

